WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link Active At wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 OUT: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has announced the WBBSE Class 10th Result 2026 for more than 9 lakh students. The result link is now active on the official websites wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Meanwhile, schools will be able to collect marksheets and certificates from the respective camp offices of the board starting 10:15 am onwards.

Direct link to check the result

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 OUT: Website to check the result

wbbsedata.co

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

iResults.in

indiaresults.com

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Steps to check the result

By following these steps, you can view the Madhyamik Result 2026 online.

Step 1: Go to wbbse.wb.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the link to the West Bengal 10th result for 2026.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The screen will display the Madhyamik result.

Step 5: After downloading it, save it.

Direct link to check the result

Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type the message in the format: WB 10 Roll Number

Step 3: Send the SMS to 56070 or 56263

Step 4: The WBBSE will send the Madhyamik Result 2026 details to the same mobile number via SMS

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Open the app or visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: To log in, provide your phone number, Aadhaar, and OTP.

Step 3: If you're new, complete the registration process.

Step 4: Choose "Issued Documents."

Step 5: Select the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

Step 6: Choose the 2026 Madhyamik (Class 10) Result/Marksheet.

Step 7: Enter the required data, including the roll number and the year (2026).

Step 8: Choose "Get Document."

Step 9: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 10: Download or save it for later use.

Student statistics

A total of 9,71,625 candidates registered, and 9,59,753 of them took the test. 9,01,724 of them were regular candidates. 50,798 students were listed separately, while 1,231 candidates were registered under the compartment category.

There were 5,30,650 female students and 4,23,103 male students among the total examinees. Over 8,000 employees participated in the scrutinising procedure, which was carried out in 2,682 locations with the assistance of 52,382 examiners and 1,487 head examiners. In addition, 494 candidates from hospitals took the test.



