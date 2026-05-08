WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Declared: Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 86.83%

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has declared the Madhyamik Result 2026 today, May 8. Around 9.7 lakh students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination can now check their results online through the official website.

The board announced the results during a press conference held at 9:30 AM. Students can access their WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 using their roll number and date of birth through the official portal or DigiLocker. The overall pass rate of regular students this year is 86.83% as per the details released in the press conference.

The result link will be activated by 10:15 AM.

Direct link to check the result

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

Overall Pass Percentage: 86.83%

Kalimpong had the highest pass percentage in the WB Madhyamik Result 2026, with 95.1%, followed by Medinipur with 94.82 percent. Kolkata had a pass rate of 92.31 percent, while Pashchim Medinipur had 91.4%.

There are 131 students in the top ten from 19 districts, with boys taking up more space than girls. On the merit list, there are 103 male and 28 female students.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Steps to Check Result Online

Students can follow the steps below to download their Madhyamik Result 2026 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Steps to Check via DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheet through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Log in using mobile number/Aadhaar and OTP.

Step 3: Complete the registration process if you are a new user.

Step 4: Click on “Issued Documents.”

Step 5: Select West Bengal Board of Secondary Education from the list.

Step 6: Choose “Madhyamik (Class 10) Result/Marksheet 2026.”

Step 7: Enter the required details, including roll number and examination year (2026).

Step 8: Click on “Get Document.”

Step 9: The digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 10: Download or save the document for future reference