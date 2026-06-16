WBBSE Madhyamik PPR/PPS Result 2026 Declared At wbbsedata.com; Direct Link Here

WBBSE Madhyamik PPR/PPS Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the WB Madhyamik PPR/PPS Result 2026 today, June 16, 2026. Students can now examine their updated scores online if they applied for Post Publication Review (PPR) or Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) after the first results in May.

WBBSE Madhyamik PPR/PPS Result 2026: Result announcement

The results can be found at wbbsedata.com, the official WBBSE website. To download their personal scorecards, students must provide their date of birth and roll number. Through the School Login part of the same platform, schools can also obtain a consolidated PDF of their PPR/PPS results.

WBBSE Madhyamik PPR/PPS Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Students can examine their PPR/PPS results by following these easy steps:

Step 1: Go to wbbsedata.com, the official WBBSE website.

Step 2: Select "WBBSE Madhyamik PPR/PPS Result 2026."

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and roll number as needed.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will show your outcome. For future reference, it is advised to download and save a printout.

WBBSE Madhyamik PPR/PPS Result 2026: Re-evaluation procedures offered by the board

Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS)

Available to eligible/qualified applicants.

Involves:

Recalculation of marks.

Verification that all marks have been correctly totaled and recorded.

Checking for any totaling or clerical errors in the answer script.

Fee: Rs. 80 per subject.

Post Publication Review (PPR)

Available to unsuccessful candidates.

Involves:

A more detailed and comprehensive review of the answer script.

Re-evaluation of the assessment process to identify any discrepancies.

Fee: Rs. 100 per subject.