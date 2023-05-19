 WBBSE class 10th result 2023: 118 students in top 10 positions; who tops exam?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWBBSE class 10th result 2023: 118 students in top 10 positions; who tops exam?

WBBSE class 10th result 2023: 118 students in top 10 positions; who tops exam?

Students can check their class 10th results by visiting the official website of West Bengal Board (WBBSE) at wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
article-image
WBBSE class 10th result 2023 | ANI (Representational Pic)

Kolkata: West Bengal class 10th Results 2023 has been declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

Students can check their class 10th results by visiting the official website of West Bengal Board (WBBSE) at wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.

Students need to input their date of birth and roll number as their login credentials to check their Class 10th results 2023.

This year 118 candidates have secured their places in the top 10 positions. With 697 marks,

  • Devadutta Majhi topped the WB Board results who scored 99.57 per cent.

  • Subham Pal who earned 98.71 per cent is at second Position.

WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: districts with top rankers

  • Malda- 21

  • Purba Bardhaman- 17

  • Bankura- 14

The West Bengal CM today tweeted: "Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all the students who passed the secondary examination. May each of your future days be filled with success."

Read Also
86% qualify in West Bengal Class 10 exam
article-image

Around 6,98,628 candidates appeared in the Madhyamik Class 10 state board exam in 2023, said WBBSE in its notification.

Notably, the number of WB Board candidates appearing in the exam dropped significantly by 36.41 per cent. In 2022, 10,98,775 candidates gave the Class 10th Board exam.

In 2022, the pass percentage for the Madhyamik exams, or WBBSE 10th board exams, was 86.60 per cent.

Steps to check WB 10TH RESULT 2023:

  • Got to the official website at wbresults.nic.in.

  • Click on the link “West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2023 WB Board”.

  • Fill in the required information, including your Roll number and Date of Birth, in the designated fields.

  • Click on the “Submit” button.

  • The WB Madhyamik Result 2023 will be promptly displayed on your screen. Take a hard copy of the result.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TN SSLC 10th Result 2023: Perambalur district with highest Pass %, girls outshine boys

TN SSLC 10th Result 2023: Perambalur district with highest Pass %, girls outshine boys

UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2023 registration starts; know how to apply

UPSC NDA, NA II Exam 2023 registration starts; know how to apply

MP Board class 10th &12th result delayed, likely between May 24 to May 26

MP Board class 10th &12th result delayed, likely between May 24 to May 26

Three cyber cheats nabbed for issuing forged CSC IDs, certificates

Three cyber cheats nabbed for issuing forged CSC IDs, certificates

WBBSE class 10th result 2023: 118 students in top 10 positions; who tops exam?

WBBSE class 10th result 2023: 118 students in top 10 positions; who tops exam?