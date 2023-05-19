WBBSE class 10th result 2023: 118 students in top 10 positions; who tops exam?

WBBSE class 10th result 2023 | ANI (Representational Pic)

Kolkata: West Bengal class 10th Results 2023 has been declared by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

Students can check their class 10th results by visiting the official website of West Bengal Board (WBBSE) at wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in.

Students need to input their date of birth and roll number as their login credentials to check their Class 10th results 2023.

This year 118 candidates have secured their places in the top 10 positions. With 697 marks,

Devadutta Majhi topped the WB Board results who scored 99.57 per cent.

Subham Pal who earned 98.71 per cent is at second Position.

WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2023: districts with top rankers

Malda- 21

Purba Bardhaman- 17

Bankura- 14

The West Bengal CM today tweeted: "Heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all the students who passed the secondary examination. May each of your future days be filled with success."

Around 6,98,628 candidates appeared in the Madhyamik Class 10 state board exam in 2023, said WBBSE in its notification.

Notably, the number of WB Board candidates appearing in the exam dropped significantly by 36.41 per cent. In 2022, 10,98,775 candidates gave the Class 10th Board exam.

In 2022, the pass percentage for the Madhyamik exams, or WBBSE 10th board exams, was 86.60 per cent.

Steps to check WB 10TH RESULT 2023: