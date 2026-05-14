WB Uccha Madhyamik Result 2026 Toppers OUT: Adrito Sarkar Secures Rank 1 With 696 Marks; Check Full Merit List Here

File Image

WB Uccha Madhyamik Result 2026 Toppers OUT: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially declared the WB Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) Result 2026 during a press conference held on Thursday. Along with the announcement of the results, the board also released the much-awaited topper list for this year’s Higher Secondary examinations.

Students who appeared for the WB HS exams can now check their marks online through the official websites. The result link will be activated at 11 a.m. on result.wb.gov.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in. To access their scorecards, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

Adrito Sarkar Tops WB HS Exam 2026

Adrito Sarkar emerged as the topper in the WB Uccha Madhyamik Examination 2026 by scoring an impressive 696 marks out of 700. His remarkable performance has placed him at the top of the state merit list.

The second rank was jointly secured by Anubhav Biswas from Malda and Somyo Pal, both delivering outstanding performances in the board examinations.

Meanwhile, Ishani Chakraborty claimed the third rank with an excellent score percentage of 99 percent.

WB HS Result 2026 Topper List

Rank 1: Adrito Sarkar – 696/700

Rank 2: Anubhav Biswas (Malda)

Rank 2: Somyo Pal

Rank 3: Ishani Chakraborty – 99%

Rank 5: Singchan Nandi

Rank 5: Choudhary Mohammad Asim

Rank 5: Indrajeet Ghosh

Rank 5: Soumitra

Students can download their provisional mark sheets online from the official WBCHSE portals. Schools are expected to distribute the original mark sheets and certificates in the coming days.

The WBCHSE Class 12 examinations were conducted earlier this year across multiple centres in the state. Thousands of students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams appeared for the board exams.