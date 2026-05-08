WB Madhyamik Result 2026 Toppers OUT: Abhirup Bhadra Secures Rank 1; Check Full Merit List Here

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: The Madhyamik Result 2026 was released today, May 8, by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. At 9:30 am, a news conference was held to announce the figures. The board has released the class 10 topper list in addition to statistics and exam data. At 10:15 a.m., candidates can view the results.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Topper of Class 10

Rank 1: Abhirup Bhadra – 99.71%

Rank 2: Priyotosh Mukherjee – 99.43%

Rank 3: Sourya Jana – 99.29%

Rank 3: Ankan Kumar Jana – 99.29%

Rank 3: Mainak Mondal – 99.29%

Rank 4: Arijit Kar – 99.14%

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Overall pass percentage

The overall pass percentage in the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 stands at 86.83%. A total of 131 students from 19 districts have made it to the top ten list. Boys have outperformed girls in terms of representation on the merit list, with 103 male students and 28 female students securing positions.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: Steps to Check Result Online

Students can follow the steps below to download their Madhyamik Result 2026 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: The WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference.