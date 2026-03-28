WB HS Result 2026 To Be Declared Soon At wbchse.wb.gov.in. Check Past Trends Here

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is all set to release the WBCHSE HS Result 2026 soon on the official website at . According to the various media reports, the results are likely to be released in early May 2026. The WB Uchcha Madhyamik result for 2026 is usually declared through a press conference.
To download the WBCHSE result for class 12, students must enter their roll number and registration number. Aside from the WBCHSE official website, students can receive their WB HS results 2026 via SMS and DigiLocker. This year's West Bengal Board 12th 2026 examination was held from February 12 to 27, 2026.
WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Expected Time and Date
2026: First week of May 2026 (Expected). Afternoon
2025: May 7, 2025, 12:30 PM (Link activated at 2 PM)
2024: May 8, 2024, Around 12 PM
2023: May 24, 2023, Afternoon
2022: June 10, 2022, Afternoon
WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Where to Check
wbchse.wb.gov.in
wbresults.nic.in
WBCHSE HS Result 2026: How to Check the Results
Candidates can check the results details below:
Step 1: Go to official website
Step 2: Click the ‘West Bengal Board 12th result 2026 link.'
Step 3: Enter roll number and registration number
Step 4: WB HS result appears on the screen
Step 5: Download and save it for future use
WBCHSE HS Result 2026: How to Results Via SMS
Candidates can check out the WBCHSE HS Result 2026 via SMS by following the steps below.
Step 1: Open the message app
Step 2: Draft "WB12Roll Number"
Step 3: Send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263
Step 4: You will receive a message with subject-wise marks