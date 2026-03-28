WB HS Result 2026 To Be Declared Soon At wbchse.wb.gov.in. Check Past Trends Here

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education is all set to release the WBCHSE HS Result 2026 soon on the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in . According to the various media reports, the results are likely to be released in early May 2026. The WB Uchcha Madhyamik result for 2026 is usually declared through a press conference.

To download the WBCHSE result for class 12, students must enter their roll number and registration number. Aside from the WBCHSE official website, students can receive their WB HS results 2026 via SMS and DigiLocker. This year's West Bengal Board 12th 2026 examination was held from February 12 to 27, 2026.

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Expected Time and Date

2026: First week of May 2026 (Expected). Afternoon

2025: May 7, 2025, 12:30 PM (Link activated at 2 PM)

2024: May 8, 2024, Around 12 PM

2023: May 24, 2023, Afternoon

2022: June 10, 2022, Afternoon

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: Where to Check

wbchse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: How to Check the Results

Candidates can check the results details below:

Step 1: Go to official website

Step 2: Click the ‘West Bengal Board 12th result 2026 link.'

Step 3: Enter roll number and registration number

Step 4: WB HS result appears on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future use

WBCHSE HS Result 2026: How to Results Via SMS

Candidates can check out the WBCHSE HS Result 2026 via SMS by following the steps below.

Step 1: Open the message app

Step 2: Draft "WB12Roll Number"

Step 3: Send the SMS to 5676750 or 56263

Step 4: You will receive a message with subject-wise marks