WB HS Result 2026 To Be Declared On May 14 At 10:30 AM; Scores Online From 11 AM

WB HS Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has officially announced the release date for the WB HS Result 2026. The West Bengal Uchcha Madhyamik (Class 12) results will be declared on May 14, 2026, at 10:30 AM via a press conference. According to the official notice, the result link will be activated at 11:00 AM, allowing students to check their scores online.

Students who appeared for the exams can access their results on the official websites such as wbchse.wb.gov.in and result.wb.gov.in by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The WB Higher Secondary examinations in 2026 were conducted from February 12 to February 27, 2026.

WB HS Result 2026: How to Check WB HS Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on “Higher Secondary Examination Result 2026."

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: View and download the sheet

WB HS Result 2026: Official Statement

As per WBCHSE, the results will be announced at a press conference held at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. The council stated that students will be able to check their results online from 11:00 AM onwards through designated websites.

It stated via notification that, "At the very beginning of Bengali New Year, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education gets immense pleasure to announce that the results of the Higher Secondary Examinations, 2026 will be published on 14th May, 2026 at 10.30 am through a Press Conference to be held at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kolkata-700091."

WB HS Result 2026: Past Year Pass Percentages

Candidates can check out the previous year's pass percentages below:

2025- 90.04%

2024 - 88.54%

2023 - 89.25%

2022 - 88.44%