WB Board Releases Madhyamik 2025 Schedule: Exams From February 10 To 22 | Freepik Image

The official Madhyamik (Secondary Board Exam) schedule for 2025 has been released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). The WB Board Madhyamik 2025 start and end dates indicate that the exams will take place on February 10, 2025, and February 22, 2025.

The exam will take place in one paper only, every day from 10.45 a.m. to 2 p.m. (the first 15 minutes will be dedicated to reading the question papers only).

Exam Timetable |

Important Points To Note

(a) Examination in Sewing and Needle Work will be of four hours fifteen minutes duration.

(b) Examination in Music Vocal & Music Instrumental will be of two hours fifteen minutes duration for Theoretical Portion. The venue, date and hour of the Practical Examination in these subjects (which will be held at Kolkata only) will be announced later.

(c) Examination on Computer Application will be of two hours forty five minutes duration on theoretical Examination. Practical Examination on this subject will be taken by individual schools.

(d) Examination on Vocational Subjects will be of one hour forty five minutes duration on theoretical Examination. Practical Examination on these subjects will be taken by the Sector Skill Council or individual schools. The Board reserves the right to change the above scheduled date/time in case of need, with due intimation to all concerned.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.