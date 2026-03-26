Watumull Institute Hosts HackVerse 2.0, Students Build Innovative Real-World Tech Solutions Nationwide |

The Watumull Institute of Engineering and Technology organised a national-level hackathon competition titled ‘HackVerse 2.0’ on March 13 and 14. It was a 24-hour hackathon for young and budding developers across the nation to develop innovative ideas to solve real-life problems.

A total of 202 teams from Maharashtra and other states had registered for the hackathon. After a series of screenings, the teams were narrowed down to 164 teams for the initial round and 49 teams for the final round to make presentations before the judges.

To make the occasion more special, Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, President of the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate Board, also visited the campus and interacted with the students. He took note of the ideas being developed by the students during the hackathon.

Winners Announced

Team Game of Codes from Xavier Institute of Engineering, Mahim, Mumbai won the first prize. The second prize was awarded to Team CodeBusters from WIET, Ulhasnagar. The third position was taken by Team AI Bytes from D. J. Sanghvi College of Engineering, Vile Parle, Mumbai.

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In the special category section, Team VisionX4 from Shah and Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College (SAKEC), Mumbai was awarded the Best UI/UX Award. Team Photons from Sinhgad College of Engineering (SCOE), Pune was awarded the Most Innovative Idea Award.

Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Avinash Gondal, In-Charge Principal of WIET, said that the main idea behind conducting such events is to provide a platform to the students to apply the knowledge they have gained in the classrooms to real-life problems.

“With initiatives like 'HackVerse 2.0,' we want students to work on real-life problems and develop solutions that can have a bigger impact.”