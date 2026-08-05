'Water Curry, Burnt Roti': UP's Sitapur Government School Mid-Day Meal Under Fire After Viral Video Shows Poor-Quality Food | Watch

Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh: A video purportedly showing the poor quality of the mid-day meal being served at a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district has gone viral on social media.

The visuals shared by the x user @Benarasiyaa allegedly show children being served an extremely diluted, watery aloo curry, making it difficult to distinguish the vegetables from the water. The meal also appears to include burnt rotis.

Some veggies dropped in water + burnt chappatis - This is the mid day meal serve to students at a government primary School in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/rK06irGJaG — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 5, 2026

Another video that has gone viral shows a person serving rotis by throwing them onto the students' plates rather than placing them by hand, drawing criticism over the manner in which the food was served.

Allegations over food quality

Sharing the video, Congress National Spokesperson, General Secretary, and Maharashtra Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil alleged that students at a government primary school in Sitapur were being served poor-quality mid-day meals. He claimed that it was difficult to distinguish whether the curry contained vegetables or was merely water, and further alleged that rotis were being thrown onto the children's plates "as if they were being served to animals."

सीतापुर ,उत्तर प्रदेश



प्राथमिक सरकारी विद्यालय में सब्जी है या पानी

समझना मुश्किल है



रोटी तो ऐसे फेंक कर दी जा रही है

जैसे किसी जानवर को दी जा रही है 😐😐 pic.twitter.com/NJNoBafWnt — Atul Londhe Patil (INDIA Ka Parivar)🇮🇳 (@atullondhe) August 4, 2026

Social media reactions

The video has sparked widespread outrage online, with many users expressing concern over both the quality of the food and the manner in which the students were served.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "High time Yogi Adityanath just centralises the mid-day meal scheme in UP. Even after giving thousands every month for growing vegetables on school campuses and feeding fresh food to kids, if teachers and cooks are eating the money and you can't stop it, just centralise the distribution."

Another user wrote, "Shameful! Uttar Pradesh can't even get the mid-day meal, which is so crucial for children's nutrition, right? What kind of administration is this?"

Another user remarked, "Samandar in thali."