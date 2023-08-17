WATCH | Video Of A Teacher Goes Viral As Students Rush To Hug Him

Representative Image |

A video has gone viral on Twitter where a teacher is showered with love in the form of hugs by school children. This video has surfaced on Twitter through a handle named I POST TIKTOK CONTENTS. The tweet read "When a teacher is loved by all his students"

This video that has made rounds on the mini-blogging site, gave 81K views along with a few comments, 200 plus likes and reposts as well.

On the contrary, one of the comments read as "Of course there was a camera in the spots and of course the teacher or somebody took the videos and made a TikTok to show the world how loved he is.. and the worst part is, people think it's legit."

In addition, one of the Twitter user quoted the video in a tweet writing"I love this"

The teacher is said to be from Philly in the video where students run to him for hugs as they see him. Teachers do play a crucial role in a student's life. As teachers are known to be the hub of knowledge for students, they are also the ones to guide them in the right direction.

