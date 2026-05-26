Watch: Louisiana Students Goes Viral For High-Energy Dance Moments After Receiving Diploma

Graduation ceremonies are usually filled with cheers, emotional hugs, proud parents and students walking across the stage with wide smiles. But one graduation celebration in Baton Rouge has now gone viral for a completely different reason, an unforgettable dance performance moments after a student received her diploma.

Graduation chimpout at Madison Preparatory Academy in Baton Rouge.



This culture is incompatible with first world countries. pic.twitter.com/FHirJ68YTQ — 𝔗𝔞𝔵 ℜ𝔢𝔳𝔬𝔩𝔱 🇺🇲 (@TrumpsLostBalls) May 21, 2026

A student from GEO Next Generation High School lit up the ceremony after breaking into an energetic celebration dance, turning an already special milestone into a moment people across social media can’t stop watching.

The viral clip, which has been widely circulated online from graduation ceremonies in Baton Rouge, shows the student celebrating with unmatched excitement after officially graduating.

Madison Preparatory Academy in Baton Rouge Louisiana has a 'celebration section' for graduates pic.twitter.com/8xVznDw03p — Kindness and knowledge (@Ezekle1) May 21, 2026

A Graduation walk no one expected

The student, identified as A’Myria Marquee, had more than one reason to celebrate. Along with earning her high school diploma, she also graduated with an associate degree an achievement that means she will begin college as a junior.

In the now-viral video, A’Myria can first be seen walking off the stage wearing a black graduation gown and cap along with a yellow honour cord. What appeared to be a regular graduation moment suddenly turned into a full performance.

Instead of quietly returning to her seat, she immediately burst into a high-energy dance routine that left the crowd cheering.

To free herself for the performance, she tossed her graduation cap and diploma folder aside before launching into a sequence of synchronised dance moves.

“This image shows a scene from the graduation ceremony at Madison Preparatory Academy in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

•The event featured energetic dance challenges and strolls as part of the festivities



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Dance floor energy at a graduation ceremony

The celebration quickly grabbed attention because this wasn’t just a quick step or two. A’Myria confidently performed rapid footwork, expressive arm movements and athletic jumps across the open floor area beside the stage.

At one point, she even leapt into the air with a powerful kick, drawing loud reactions from the audience.

What made the moment even more interesting was that the school appeared fully prepared for such celebrations. According to the viral video, a designated area had been created beside the stage specifically for graduates to dance or “jig” after collecting their diplomas.

The setup allowed students to celebrate freely for a few seconds without interrupting the ceremony.

Other students joined the celebration

The clip also showed several other graduates embracing the joyful atmosphere in their own ways. Some students dropped dramatically to the floor in celebration, while others danced in circles as family members and classmates cheered them on.