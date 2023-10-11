Watch: Gaza's Islamic University Complex Destroyed By Israeli's Airstrikes

AFP Photo

The Islamic University in Gaza has allegedly been reduced to dust by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), who claim it was being “used as a Hamas training camp for military intelligence operatives.”

“A short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck an important operational and military centre for the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip – the Islamic University,” according to an update issued by the IDF.

Israel Defense Forces has shared a chilling video on 'x' (formerly twitter) showing Israeli fighter jets attacking the Islamic University in Gaza City on Wednesday.

“No one can enter it due to the fires, and the rocks and rubble scattered on the roads surrounding the university after it was attacked”, Ahmed Orabi, university management official told to AFP.

Thick clouds of dust billowed into the sky as the buildings collapsed, the AFP correspondent reported.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign against Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas since the group's fighters mounted a shock cross-border assault on Saturday and went on a deadly rampage through Israeli communities near the border.

The fighting has left at least 1,200 dead in Israel and more than 900 in Gaza.

