Watch: Fire Breaks Out Inside IIT Kharagpur Campus, Documents Feared Destroyed

Fire broke out in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, campus in the early hours of Sunday, destroying several crucial documents, bedding and other items kept by the students in a in the Lal Bahadur Shastri Common Room.

There were no reports of any casualty or injury, IIT sources said.

Institute sources said the blaze at the common room was noticed by the security personnel at around 3 a.m. when the students, researchers and staff were fast asleep.

Panic soon spread among the residents within the campus as the entire campus got covered by black smoke. However, no casualty or injury has been reported till the time the report was filed.

VIDEO | A fire broke out at the common room of IIT Kharagpur's LBS Hall earlier today. pic.twitter.com/4byix1gZnM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2023

The local fire service station was contacted immediately. Fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control after rigorous fire- fighting that lasted over a couple of hours.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, the fire officials suspect that a short circuit was the reason for the fire.

The source of the fire was a storeroom near the common room. However, questions are being raised about the fire- prevention measures at this iconic technology institute of the country. To recall in March 2021, a similar fire broke out at IIT- Kharagpur. No casualty or loss of property were reported then.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)