WATCH: Class 10 Student Brutally Thrashes Teacher After Getting Scolded In Bihar; Shocking Video Emerges | X

We all have had scolding from our teachers at some point, however this time, the teacher's scolding did not sit well with the student who in turn thrashed his teacher mercilessly. The incident occurred at Upkramit Uchch Madhyamik Vidyalaya Saraiya in the Bhagwanpur in Bihar.

The class 10 student was scolded by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) appointed teacher, Kumar Abhishek for creating a nuisance in the classroom following which the student left for home, reported Prabhat Khabar. However, this did not end there because two days later, the student came back with a group of other students and villagers who attacked Kumar and began thrashing him by running around the campus. The angry crowd even threw chairs at him. They circled him at around 5 PM when the school was about to school.

When other teachers tried to intervene in between to save the teacher, the furious students and villagers thrashed them as well.

According to Prabhat Khabar, the injured teacher teacher managed to escape from the spot. His treatment was done at Bhagwanpur Primary Health Center.

Netizens React

This act by the student did not settle well with the netizens who expressed their displeasure on the social media platform, 'X'.

"What has happened to kids today? Their parents need to pay special attention to these children," a user commented.

क्या हो क्या गया आजकल के बच्चों को

इनके माता पिता को इन बच्चों पर विशेष ध्यान देने की आवश्यकता है। — जान्हवी राव 'अयाची' (@RJjanhavirao) September 11, 2024

While another user said that the student should be immediately expelled from the school. "Shameful! Such students should be expelled from school after giving them TC. Other students might also get affected by such students," the user said.

शर्मनाक 🙇



ऐसे छात्रों को TC पकड़ाकर भगा देना चाहिए, विद्यालय से।



दूसरे छात्रों पर भी असर पड़ सकता है। — 🇮🇳Priya Mishra🇮🇳 (मोदी का परिवार) (@Priyaaa_B) September 11, 2024

While another user said, "The condition of the system is pathetic, a teacher cannot even scold??? It was our time when we used to stand like a rooster and if we told about our home, we used to get beaten up."