Want To Study Robotics, Renewable Energy, Japanese, Or German? Jamia Millia Islamia Adds 30 New UG, PG & Diploma Courses For 2026; Check Registration Details Here

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has officially launched the admission process for the academic session 2026-27, unveiling its latest prospectus and introducing 30 new undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programs across emerging and traditional disciplines. The entrance exams accepted by this university include CUET, JEE Main, NATA, NEET, NCET, and university-specific exams as per the official notification released.

The university is a central institution located in New Delhi has opened the online registration portal at admission.jmi.ac.in from February 20, 2026, and the last date to apply is until March 25, 2026, for most programs. In keeping with recent educational reforms, applications will continue to be accepted up to 10 days after the declaration of applicable qualifying exam results.

Major Expansion: 30 New Programmes

This year’s admissions cycle marks one of the largest academic expansions in recent years at JMI, with 30 new programs added spanning a wide range of fields.

New courses include specializations in languages (e.g., BA (Hons.), Japanese and German Studies), NEP-aligned interdisciplinary degrees, science and technology-focused options like BTech (Robotics & Artificial Intelligence) and MSc (Renewable Energy), law specializations, hotel management, vocational and advanced diploma studies, and more.

The move reflects JMI’s ongoing efforts to align its offerings with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, emphasizing flexibility, interdisciplinarity, and skill-oriented learning.

Four Categories to Streamline Admission

To simplify the application process for prospective students, JMI has categorized its admissions into four broad segments:

General University Programmes

CUET-based Programmes

BTech & BArch Programmes

Multiple Entry NEP Programmes (FYUP)

From this academic year, JMI will also implement the Multiple Entry Mode for the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), offering greater flexibility for students to enter and exit courses as per NEP norms.

No Fee Increase and Expanded Accessibility

In a student-friendly decision, the university has kept tuition fees unchanged for all programs in the 2026-27 academic year, even with the expanded course offerings. Additionally, JMI has introduced a region-wise differential fee structure and reduced fee levels for foreign students from SAARC, West Asian, African, and Latin American regions to encourage international enrollment.

To ease access for applicants across India, the number of entrance examination centers has been increased from eight to eleven, with Jaipur, Dehradun, and Kishanganj added to the network.

JMI Registrations

Step 1: Visit the official website at admission.jmi.ac.in

Step 2: First click on the candidate's registration and add the basic profile details

Step 3: Next, submit the application form by choosing the programs and category and submitting the entrance application fee.

Step 4: Add all the documents required, such as the passport-size photographs, educational documents.

Step 5: Pay the entrance fee using debit card, credit card and net banking

Step 6: Save the application form for future use.