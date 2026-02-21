Want To Apply For UPSC CAPF 2026? Registration Begins For 349 Assistant Commandant Post Now At upsconline.nic.in; Check Details Here

UPSC CAPF 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the official notification for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandant Examination 2026. The recruitment aims to fill 349 posts for the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The registration process has already begun on the official website. The online application can be filled out until March 12, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Candidates with a bachelor's degree from a recognized institution can apply online through the official UPSC website. The CAPF examination is regarded as a prestigious opportunity for candidates seeking to serve in India's central armed forces.

UPSC CAPF 2026: Important Dates

Notification Release: February 20, 2026

Application Start Date: February 20, 2026

Last Date to Apply: March 20, 2026

UPSC CAPF 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check out the UPSC CAPF 2026 eligibility criteria below:

Nationality

Candidates must be citizens of India.

Subjects of Nepal or Bhutan may also be appointed with the written consent of the Central Government.

Age Limit

Minimum age: 20 years

Maximum age: 25 years

Age is calculated as on 1 August 2026.

Date of birth: Must be between 2 August 2001 and 1 August 2006 (inclusive).

Age Relaxation (as per Government rules):

SC/ST: +5 years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): +3 years

Ex-Servicemen/Central Government Servants: +5 years (cumulative with other categories in some cases).

Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognized university.

Degrees from institutions established by an Act of Parliament or deemed universities are also acceptable.

Final-year students (appearing in 2026) can apply, but they must produce proof of passing before later stages of the process.

UPSC CAPF 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates should note that once the applications are submitted, corrections are not allowed after final submission. Applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted.

Step 1: Visit https://upsconline.nic.in, the UPSC's official application portal.

Step 2: The application system includes four modules/cards: Account Creation, Universal Registration (URN), Common Application Form (CAF), and Examination Specific Module. The URN is generated once and remains the same for subsequent UPSC exams.

Step 3: Complete your Universal Registration Profile with basic information and a valid photo ID.

Step 4: Upload a recent passport-size photo, signature (three times on plain paper), and other required information exactly as instructed.

Step 5: Now fill the Common Application Form (CAF) by adding the personal, academic, and correspondence information.

Step 6: Next, choose "CAPF Assistant Commandant Examination 2026."

Step 7: Select your exam center preferences, category details, and other information.

Step 8: Upload any additional documents if asked.

Step 9: After completing all modules and fee payment, submit the form.

Step 10: Save and download the application confirmation/acknowledgement for future use.

Direct Link Here

UPSC CAPF 2026: Vacancies

The tentative number of vacancies to be filled through the examination are:

BSF: 108

CRPF: 106

ITBP: 12

SSB: 53

CISF: 70

Total vacancies: 349



Candidates should note that the vacancies mentioned above are liable to change.

Check The Official Notification Here