Want A Career In Risk, AI & Finance? University Of Strathclyde Launches MSc In Financial Mathematics & Data Science

University Of Strathclyde: The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow launched a new MSc in Financial Mathematics & Data Science, an advanced postgraduate curriculum that will provide students with the quantitative and analytical abilities needed to flourish in the fast changing financial sector.
The curriculum offers a thorough foundation in financial theory, data science, and statistical modelling and is intended for graduates in mathematics, statistics, or closely related fields with a significant quantitative component. Students acquire practical skills in data analysis, machine learning, big data processing, and predictive modelling in addition to gaining firsthand experience with contemporary computing tools like R and Python. Graduates of the MSc program are equipped to tackle challenging real-world issues in banking, finance, and other data-driven businesses by fusing theoretical knowledge with practical training.
Course Structure
Duration: Three semesters
Semester 1:
Fundamentals of probability and statistics
Core financial concepts
Introduction to data analytics
Semester 2:
Advanced subjects such as financial stochastic processes and econometrics
Electives include risk analysis, deep learning, portfolio theory, and artificial intelligence for finance
Semester 3:
Independent research project
Application of learning to real-world finance or data science problems
Often conducted in collaboration with academic researchers or industry partners
Eligibility Criteria
Must have at least a second-class honours degree (2:2) in mathematics, statistics, or a closely related subject (or international equivalent).
Applicants with relevant work experience are also encouraged to apply.
Must meet English language requirements, such as IELTS 6.0 overall with no band below 5.5.
Fees
Programme Start: September 2026
International Tuition Fee: £26,900
Scholarships
Faculty of Science International Masters Scholarship: £6,000
Faculty of Science International Excellence Scholarship: £7,000–£8,000
Career Prospects
Risk management
Quantitative research
Financial analysis
Data science
Upcoming Webinars on MSc in Financial Mathematics & Data Science
On March 18 at 10 a.m. (UK time) and May 7, 2026, at 11 a.m. (UK time), students can join webinars to learn more about this program and the MSc in Financial Mathematics & Data Science. The webinar will feature a program overview and a Q&A session where students can ask department personnel and the admissions team any questions they may have.
For more details and to apply, visit the official programme webpage of the University of Strathclyde.