Want A Career In Risk, AI & Finance? University Of Strathclyde Launches MSc In Financial Mathematics & Data Science

University Of Strathclyde: The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow launched a new MSc in Financial Mathematics & Data Science, an advanced postgraduate curriculum that will provide students with the quantitative and analytical abilities needed to flourish in the fast changing financial sector.

The curriculum offers a thorough foundation in financial theory, data science, and statistical modelling and is intended for graduates in mathematics, statistics, or closely related fields with a significant quantitative component. Students acquire practical skills in data analysis, machine learning, big data processing, and predictive modelling in addition to gaining firsthand experience with contemporary computing tools like R and Python. Graduates of the MSc program are equipped to tackle challenging real-world issues in banking, finance, and other data-driven businesses by fusing theoretical knowledge with practical training.

Course Structure

Duration: Three semesters

Semester 1:

Fundamentals of probability and statistics

Core financial concepts

Introduction to data analytics

Semester 2:

Advanced subjects such as financial stochastic processes and econometrics

Electives include risk analysis, deep learning, portfolio theory, and artificial intelligence for finance

Semester 3:

Independent research project

Application of learning to real-world finance or data science problems

Often conducted in collaboration with academic researchers or industry partners

Eligibility Criteria

Must have at least a second-class honours degree (2:2) in mathematics, statistics, or a closely related subject (or international equivalent).

Applicants with relevant work experience are also encouraged to apply.

Must meet English language requirements, such as IELTS 6.0 overall with no band below 5.5.

Fees

Programme Start: September 2026

International Tuition Fee: £26,900

Scholarships

Faculty of Science International Masters Scholarship: £6,000

Faculty of Science International Excellence Scholarship: £7,000–£8,000

Career Prospects

Risk management

Quantitative research

Financial analysis

Data science

Upcoming Webinars on MSc in Financial Mathematics & Data Science

On March 18 at 10 a.m. (UK time) and May 7, 2026, at 11 a.m. (UK time), students can join webinars to learn more about this program and the MSc in Financial Mathematics & Data Science. The webinar will feature a program overview and a Q&A session where students can ask department personnel and the admissions team any questions they may have.

For more details and to apply, visit the official programme webpage of the University of Strathclyde.