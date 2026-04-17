VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking LIVE At viteee.vit.ac.in; Last Date April 19, Exams From April 28 To May 3

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking: The VITEEE exam slot booking window is finally opened. The OTBS 2026 slot booking link is accessible at viteee.vit.ac.in for candidates who have completed their application. The deadline to reserve a spot for the 2026 VIT entrance exam is April 19.

The VITEEE 2026 will be place at VIT Vellore from April 28 to May 3. Those who wish to take the test must reserve their spots using the VIT slot booking 2026 link.

Direct for the slot booking

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking: Important date

Slot Booking Window Opens: April 2026 (Now Live)

Last Date to Book Slot: April 19, 2026

VITEEE 2026 Exam Dates: April 28 to May 3, 2026

Exam Timing: Multiple slots per day (candidates choose preferred time during booking)

Slot Booking Mode: Online through OTBS portal at viteee.vit.ac.in

Note: Slot booking is on a first-come, first-served basis, so candidates are advised to book early to get their preferred date and time.

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking: Steps to access

Step 1: Candidates must register for an account on the VIT OTBS portal in order to access the VIT slot booking link.

Step 2: Make an account and use your login information to log in.

Step 3: Choose the test city. It should be mentioned that candidates are only allowed to select one test city for reservations, and that city must match the one selected on the application.

Step 4: Next, choose the time and date of the exam.

Step 5: Verify information again and submit

Direct for the slot booking

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking: Important instruction

Candidates should be aware that the VITEEE slot booking process for 2026 is first-come, first-served. Once reserved, the slots cannot be altered. The date will be automatically reserved if someone misses it. Candidates will receive a confirmation email on their registered email address after the slot booking process is finished. Details including the test city, exam date, time, and subject will be included in the OTBS slot booking confirmation email.