VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking Ends Today: Book Your Exam Slot At viteee.vit.ac.in Now

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will close the VITEEE 2026 slot booking window today, April 19. Candidates who have successfully completed their application must book their exam slot through the Online Test Booking System (OTBS) on the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in before the deadline.

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from April 28 to May 3, 2026, across multiple slots each day. Candidates can choose their preferred exam date and time during the booking process.

Direct for the slot booking

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking: Important Dates

Last date to book slot: April 19, 2026 (Today)

Exam dates: April 28 to May 3, 2026

Mode of booking: Online via OTBS portal

Exam timing: Multiple slots per day

Candidates are encouraged to complete the slot booking process as soon as possible, as allotments are made on a first-come, first-served basis. Delays in the process may result in fewer options or automatic slot allocation by the system.

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking: How to Book VITEEE 2026 Slot

Follow these steps to reserve your exam slot:

Step 1: Visit the official website viteee.vit.ac.in

Step 2: Make an account and Log in using your application number and password

Step 3: Select your preferred one test city (must match the one chosen during registration)

Step 4: Choose the exam date and time slot

Step 5: Review the details and submit the form

Candidates who successfully book will receive a confirmation email with information such as the exam date, time, test city, and subject.

VITEEE 2026 Slot Booking: Important Instructions

To take the exam, you must book a slot.

Once booked, the slot cannot be changed.

If a candidate fails to reserve a slot, it will be automatically assigned.

Before making the final submission, make sure that all details are correct.

With the deadline approaching today, candidates who have yet to book their slots are encouraged to do so as soon as possible to secure their preferred exam schedule.