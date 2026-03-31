VITEEE 2026 Registration Ends Today At viteee.vit.ac.in: Exam Begins From April 28

VITEEE 2026 Registration: The Vellore Institute of Technology will close the VITEEE application form 2026 today, March 31, 2026. Students must finish their application form by the deadline if they haven't paid for registration. Students won't be able to finish the VITEEE form after the deadline. The VIT 2026 exam, which is set for April 28–May 3, will only be accessible to registered students.

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VITEEE 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last Date to Register: March 31, 2026

Mock Test Availability: First week of April 2026

Slot Booking: April 2026

Admit Card Release: 48 hours before the booked exam slot

VITEEE 2026 Exam Dates: April 28 to May 3, 2026 (Tentative)

Result Announcement: Second week of May 2026 (Tentative)

Counselling Begins: Second week of May 2026 (Tentative)

VITEEE 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Application mode of VITEEE 2026 is online and can be applied following steps below -

Step 1: Visit the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on "New registration" tab

Step 3: Add the required details and the password. A password will be sent to the registered email address and mobile number.

Step 4: After successful registration, candidates must log in with their email address and password.

Step 5: Students must enter their personal, educational, test city preference, and other information after logging in.

Step 6: The candidates must then use net banking, a credit card, or a debit card to pay the INR 1,350 VIT 2026 form fee. The cost is non-refundable and is the same for all categories.

Step 7: Lastly, the candidates must upload their signature and photo. The documents must adhere to the formal requirements.

VITEEE 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs.1350 through Net Banking / Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Paytm. For test centers abroad, the fee to be paid is the equivalent of USD 90 in INR. Candidates should note that the application cost is non-refundable.