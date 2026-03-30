VITEEE 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At viteee.vit.ac.in: Exam From April 28 To May 3

VITEEE 2026 Registration: The VITEEE application form 2026 will be closed by Vellore Institute of Technology tomorrow, March 31, 2026. Students who have not paid for registration must complete their application form before the deadline. After the deadline, students will be unable to complete the VITEEE form. Only registered students will be able to access the VIT 2026 mock test and take the exam, which is scheduled for April 28 to May 3. ‘

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VITEEE 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last Date to Register: March 31, 2026

Mock Test Availability: First week of April 2026

Slot Booking: April 2026

Admit Card Release: 48 hours before the booked exam slot

VITEEE 2026 Exam Dates: April 28 to May 3, 2026 (Tentative)

Result Announcement: Second week of May 2026 (Tentative)

Counselling Begins: Second week of May 2026 (Tentative)

VITEEE 2026 Registration: How To Apply

Application mode of VITEEE 2026 is online and can be applied following steps below -

Step 1: Go to the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on "New registration"

Step 3: Enter required details and submit. A password will be sent to the registered email address and mobile number.

Step 4: Once the registration is successful, candidates will have to log in using their email address and password.

Step 5: After logging, students will have to fill in their personal, educational, test city preference, and other details.

Step 6: Next, the candidates will have to pay the VIT 2026 form fee of INR 1,350 through net banking/credit card/debit card. The fee is the same for all categories and is non-refundable.

Step 7: Finally, the candidates will have to upload their photograph and signature. The documents have to be as per the official specifications.

VITEEE 2026 Registration: Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay Rs.1350 through Net Banking / Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Paytm. For test centers abroad, the fee to be paid is the equivalent of USD 90 in INR. Candidates should note that the application cost is non-refundable.

Check the Official Prospectus