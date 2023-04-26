 Visva Bharti alumnus files police complaint against V-C over eviction notice to Amartya Sen
The complainant, Trisha Rani Bhattacharya, took exception to the "verbal abuse of such a personality by calling him a land grabber and encroacher".

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen | File Photo

Kolkata: A former student of Visva Bharati has filed a complaint with police against Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty and two other officials, accusing them of causing "mental harassment" to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen over land eviction.

The complainant, Trisha Rani Bhattacharya, took exception to the "verbal abuse of such a personality by calling him a land grabber and encroacher", and demanded strict action as per legal provisions.

Bhattacharya, in a letter to the Officer-in-Charge of Santiniketan police station in Birbhum district, also made allegations against Deputy Registrar Ashok Mahato and university spokesperson Mahua Bandyopadhay, apart from the VC.

An officer of Santiniketan police station confirmed receipt of the complaint as a general diary on Tuesday evening.

"I am scared the continuing volley of attacks on Sen may inflict a big mishap on his life, as he is bound to feel anguished," she said in the letter.

