Viral video: Teacher forcefully molests girl student in Mirzapur college, cops respond quickly

Teacher forcefully molests girl student in Mirzapur | @divakar_kashi

Mirzapur: In a college in UP's Mirzapur, a teacher's video is going viral in which he could be seen molesting a girl student.

The video shared by @YadavArunesh on the micro blogging site twitter states, "It is a misfortune incident for our state that rapists have been given free hands. This video of Government Industrial Institute ITI College is going viral. A teacher is seen forcefully molesting a girl student."

He also tagged @Uppolice and writes, "Please take note!"

Dr. Arunesh Kumar Yadav who shared the post describes himself as a Professor of Physics, Social Activist and Kisan Leader.

Taking quick action on the unfortunate incident, Mirzapur Police responded quickly and replied, "In the referred case, Inspector in-charge Katra was directed to take necessary action after checking the facts."

Mirzapur police then shared a video after arresting the culprit and revealed the sexual offender's name as Vijay Singh, who is a teacher at ITI College Katra.

Santosh Mishra, SP, Mirzapur says that the accused has been arrested within 24 hours of receiving the complaint.

The police also informed that the incident is of Holi as it can been seen in the video.

The police tweets, "Taking quick cognizance of the viral videos related to misbehavior with the schoolgirl on social media, further legal action is being taken by arresting the concerned accused." @IPS_SantoshM