Viral Video: Student’s DIY Clothes-Folding Machine Impresses Internet With Its Simple Yet Brilliant Design

A video of a student's creative clothes-folding machine is going viral on social media, and people are impressed by this creation. In the video, a young student in a school uniform shows how to make a device that can quickly fold clothes.

The machine as per the instagram user who shared the video, is made of simple things like flat boards, hinges, and a lever-based mechanism. The video also that the device has three panels, left, right, and bottom, that move in a certain order to fold clothes perfectly.

During the demonstration, the student lays a piece of clothing, like a shirt, flat on the board. The bottom panel completes the process by creating a compact, rectangular fold after the side panels flip inward to fold the sleeves and sides. When compared to manual folding, the entire process only requires a few seconds of effort.

The invention has received a lot of praise from social media users, who have described it as an ideal illustration of how useful solutions can come from classrooms.

This invention shows that new ideas don't always come from big companies or fancy labs. It can start with a simple idea, careful design, and the desire to find solutions to everyday problems.