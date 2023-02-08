Viral Video: MP student recites poem critical of Gandhi at school function, sparks row

MLA Munmun said the incident concerned children and it should not be taken seriously | File

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Education Department has issued a show-cause notice to a teacher at Seoni's CM Rise School after a student recited a poem critical of Mahatma Gandhi during a school function.

Referencing the partition, the poem suggested that Mahatma Gandhi maintained his "silence" during a period of turmoil. The poem asks if it was the spinning wheel that won India its freedom, making a mention of the other freedom fighters who were sent to the gallows.

In the viral video, Seoni’s BJP MLA Dinesh Rai Munmun was seen clapping as the boy recited the poem.

District Education Officer Kamal Kishore Patel told PTI on Tuesday that a show-cause notice has been served to the teacher who had guided the student, and a report has been sought from the principal.

School principals and teachers have been directed to conduct preview of performances planned during such programs and ensure that no religion, caste or great personality is disrespected, he added.

Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the district administration demanding the suspension of the teacher. District Congress president Rajkumar Khurana said the BJP was responsible for the incident as its ideology taught the child to insult Mahatma Gandhi.

MLA Munmun, on the other hand, said the incident concerned children and it should not be taken seriously. Children should not be dragged into politics, he added.

