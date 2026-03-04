Viral Video Of Teacher Narrating Krishna–Arjun Story Wins Hearts Online: Netizens Say, “Wish We Had Such Teachers”

A heartwarming classroom clip has gone viral, leaving viewers nostalgic and wishing for teachers like the one in the video. The video was widely shared with the caption, "Who is this teacher?? I wish we had such teachers in our schools" depicts a teacher narrating a powerful story about Lord Krishna and Arjun, with a life lesson embedded that has touched millions.

In the viral video, the teacher is seen telling the students a powerful story about Arjun and Krishna, in which Arjun questions Lord Krishna about why he made some people so poor that they have to beg. Arjun then called the beggar and gave him a bag of gold coins. He told him, 'Take this, and don't beg anymore. The beggar gets happy and thinks that I will make a house. But then theif came and stole the gold coins.

Who is this teacher ??

I wish we had such teachers in our school.❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cqm8EzWo5d — Bhagavad Gita (@GitaShlokas_) March 3, 2026

Arjun attempts to help the beggar by then giving him diamond, but it is lost due to an accident. Then Lord Krishna gives the beggar only two small coins, he uses them to help a struggling fish, miraculously recovering both the lost diamond and gold coins. Krishna explains that Arjun's gifts caused the beggar to focus solely on himself, whereas when “I gave him two coins, he considered the other. That's why I thought of him."

The viral video shares details about how the entire story of being selfless brings unexpected blessings.

Humorously Connects the Story To Exam

At the end of the video, the teacher humorously connects the story to exam life, whereby students tell him that “Sanjay, sir, in the examination, if my friend has no clue about the objective questions, I’ll definitely help him because God will then help me with the brief answers.”

Who is the Viral teacher in the video?

The professor in the video is Sanjay Appan, a well-known educator from Mumbai. As per the various media reports, he specializes in teaching 11th and 12th standard Maharashtra Board commerce students, focusing on subjects like Organization of Commerce and Management (OCM) and Marketing and Human Resource Management (MHRM). He has gained a large following on Instagram and YouTube for his engaging, storytelling-based teaching style, which frequently combines academic concepts with humor and personal lessons.

Netizens Praising Teacher’s Storytelling Skills

Netizens praised the educator's teaching. One user commented, "He is wonderful in the way he teaches and helps students truly understand Dharma. I've seen his short YouTube videos with many beautiful stories that he connects to his teachings. His language is so simple and easy to understand that it motivates students to learn more.

Another user responds, "Totally. We need teachers like this! To connect with children through love, not fear. But I'm glad such videos are being circulated. This is an opportunity for children and parents to understand how traditional methods of teaching have become obsolete. Human consciousness is rapidly evolving ”.