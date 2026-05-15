Vidyalankar Group To Host EDUFEST 2026 In Mumbai On May 23, Focusing On Careers, Skills And Study Abroad Opportunities

Vidyalankar Group will organise the seventh edition of EDUFEST 2026 on 23 May at its educational campus in Wadala East, Mumbai, to help students and parents navigate evolving career and higher education opportunities. The annual education fair, which attracted more than 1,000 students and parents last year, will be held from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., with registrations beginning at 10 a.m. Entry to the event will be free.

The event has been designed as an interactive platform where students can engage directly with academicians, industry leaders, HR professionals and career counsellors to better understand emerging academic and professional pathways. Guidance will be offered in fields such as Engineering, Technology, Computing, Management, Commerce, Media, Arts and Study Abroad programmes.

A major highlight of the event will be a panel discussion titled “Skills vs Degree: What will really matter in 2030?”, focusing on changing industry expectations, employability and the growing importance of practical skills in a competitive global environment.

The fair will also host free counselling sessions for students after Class 10, Class 12 and graduation, including guidance on affordable international education and scholarships. EDUFEST 2026 is being organised under the Vidyalankar group of institutions, including VIT, VSIT, VP, VSB and VIEE, with the aim of bridging the gap between education and industry expectations.

Interested participants can register on the link https://bit.ly/49zOyVp and you can also contact 022-4232-4232 for further details and enquiries.