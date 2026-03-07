Video Shows Students Body Massaging Government School Headmistress During Class Hours In MP| WATCH

Chitrakoot, MP: A video of students massaging the government school headmistress during school hours has gone viral, and the education department of the Chitrakoot district of Madhya Pradeshhas taken action over the incident.

Classroom video sparks outrage.

A video showing a government primary school teacher receiving a body massage from students inside a classroom has triggered widespread outrage on social media.



The clip, which has rapidly circulated across multiple platforms, shows several children massaging the teacher

The incident reportedly took place at a government primary school in the Karvi area, where a clip circulating widely on social media shows a classroom scene that many viewers have found disturbing. In the video, a mat is spread on the floor while a woman believed to be the school’s headmistress lies down as several young female students appear to massage her.

A video showing a government primary school teacher receiving a body massage from students inside a classroom has triggered widespread outrage on social media.

Some of the students can be seen pressing her legs and feet while others sit on classroom benches nearby. The video also shows the headmistress apparently using her mobile phone while the students continue the massage.

In another part of the clip, one student is reportedly seen using a rolling pin to massage the headmistress while she remains lying down.

Headmistress identified in the video

Local reports accompanying the viral clip claim that the woman seen in the footage is Madhu Rai, the headmistress of the government primary school in the Naya Bazaar locality of Karvi.

The video is said to have been recorded during school hours, and this has raised many questions about the teachers and the atmosphere within the classrooms.

Education department steps in

After the video surfaced online and began circulating widely, the matter reached the district education authorities. BK Sharma, the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), said the department took note of the viral video and sent a team to inspect the school.

Officials said the headmistress was not present at the school when the inspection took place as she was reportedly on medical leave. However, based on the inspection findings and statements from students, authorities decided to take action.

The headmistress has since been suspended pending further investigation.

Headmistress denies allegations

Meanwhile, the headmistress has denied the accusations linked to the viral video. She claimed that the footage circulating on social media had been altered and suggested it was edited using artificial intelligence tools.

Authorities said the investigation will continue and further action will depend on the findings.