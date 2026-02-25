VIDEO: Leopard Spotted At Ghaziabad's Green Field School; Forest Dept Rushes To Spot

Uttar Pradesh: A leopard was spotted at Govindpuram's Green Field School. This has caused the panic in the area. Barricades have been erected as a precautionary measure. According to IANS, in an effort to find the animal, the police and forest departments are searching and analysing CCTV footage.

#BREAKING : Leopard Spotted Inside School in Ghaziabad’s Govindpuram, Classes Suspended



A leopard was reportedly spotted inside Greenfield Public School in Govindpuram under Kavi Nagar police station limits in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning.



Following the sighting, school… pic.twitter.com/wO9W2Qw4zQ — upuknews (@upuknews1) February 25, 2026

Reportedly, students who had arrived for exams were sent back. CCTV video from the school has emerged showing a leopard roaming the school premises. Following the video, children and staff were evacuated as a precaution. There is no update yet on whether the leopard has been captured.

As per the Dainik Jagran, residents in the vicinity have been urged to stay indoors and ignore rumors. Police and forest officials are constantly monitoring the area.

(Inputs from IANS)