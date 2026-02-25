 VIDEO: Leopard Spotted At Ghaziabad's Green Field School; Forest Dept Rushes To Spot
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVIDEO: Leopard Spotted At Ghaziabad's Green Field School; Forest Dept Rushes To Spot

VIDEO: Leopard Spotted At Ghaziabad's Green Field School; Forest Dept Rushes To Spot

According to the IANS, a leopard was spotted at Govindpuram's Green Field School. This has caused the panic in the area. Barricades have been erected as a precautionary measure. According to reports, in an effort to find the animal, the police and forest departments are searching and analyzing CCTV footage.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
article-image

Uttar Pradesh: A leopard was spotted at Govindpuram's Green Field School. This has caused the panic in the area. Barricades have been erected as a precautionary measure. According to IANS, in an effort to find the animal, the police and forest departments are searching and analysing CCTV footage.

Reportedly, students who had arrived for exams were sent back. CCTV video from the school has emerged showing a leopard roaming the school premises. Following the video, children and staff were evacuated as a precaution. There is no update yet on whether the leopard has been captured.

As per the Dainik Jagran, residents in the vicinity have been urged to stay indoors and ignore rumors. Police and forest officials are constantly monitoring the area.

(Inputs from IANS)

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railways To Allow Boarding Station Changes Up To 30 Minutes Before Departure In Major Upgrade
Indian Railways To Allow Boarding Station Changes Up To 30 Minutes Before Departure In Major Upgrade
Italy Cricket Team Rocked By Sexual Harassment Allegations After Historic ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Debut
Italy Cricket Team Rocked By Sexual Harassment Allegations After Historic ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Debut
VIDEO: Leopard Spotted At Ghaziabad's Green Field School; Forest Dept Rushes To Spot
VIDEO: Leopard Spotted At Ghaziabad's Green Field School; Forest Dept Rushes To Spot
Mumbai: St Xavier’s College To Host Ikshana Media Fest 2026, Bringing Together Leaders From Events, Journalism, Advertising, PR & Film
Mumbai: St Xavier’s College To Host Ikshana Media Fest 2026, Bringing Together Leaders From Events, Journalism, Advertising, PR & Film

Follow us on