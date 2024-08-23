 Video: 40 Students Injured After School's Balcony Collapses During Morning Assembly In UP's Barabanki
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationVideo: 40 Students Injured After School's Balcony Collapses During Morning Assembly In UP's Barabanki

Video: 40 Students Injured After School's Balcony Collapses During Morning Assembly In UP's Barabanki

The incident is said to take place at Awadh Academy School. Barabanki District Magistrate said that around 25 injured kids are seeking treatment at Jahangeerabad Community Health Centre located only 300 meters from the accident site while the remaining youngsters who were stranded on the first level following the collapse of a section of the floor were saved.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Video: First Floor Of School Collapses During Morning Assembly In UP's Barabanki, 40 Students Injured | PTI

40 students, aged eight to fifteen, suffered injuries when the first floor verandah of a private school building collapsed on Friday morning in Lucknow's neighbouring Barabanki district. Police officials stated that the incident took place at approximately eight in the morning, when students were getting ready for the morning assembly.

The incident is said to take place at Awadh Academy School. Barabanki District Magistrate, Satyendra Kumar said around 25 injured kids are seeking treatment at Jahangeerabad Community Health Centre located only 300 meters from the accident site while the remaining youngsters who were stranded on the first level following the collapse of a section of the floor were saved.

The officials further that in order to investigate the cause of the cave-in, a magistrate's inquiry has been requested, and the school has been shut until further orders. He said that the school administration and any individuals accountable for the incident will face legal action, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Initial report: Why did the floor collapse?

FPJ Shorts
Video: 40 Students Injured After School's Balcony Collapses During Morning Assembly In UP's Barabanki
Video: 40 Students Injured After School's Balcony Collapses During Morning Assembly In UP's Barabanki
Vishnu Manchu Wants Arshad Warsi To Refrain From Commenting On Fellow Actors Amid Prabhas Controversy
Vishnu Manchu Wants Arshad Warsi To Refrain From Commenting On Fellow Actors Amid Prabhas Controversy
2 Men Go Missing From Navi Mumbai, One Found Dead On Pen-Khopoli Highway
2 Men Go Missing From Navi Mumbai, One Found Dead On Pen-Khopoli Highway
Farah Khan Warns 'Never Sit With Shilpa Shetty On Flight', Raj Kundra Reacts (VIDEO)
Farah Khan Warns 'Never Sit With Shilpa Shetty On Flight', Raj Kundra Reacts (VIDEO)

Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP), Dinesh Kumar Singh said that according to the initial assessment, the first floor presumably collapsed as a result of overloading.

Singh further said that the construction quality wasn't up to par and that many kids gathered on the first level to wait in line for the morning assembly.

According to the report, the school manager had disappeared from the school premise following the incident. The manager is now a subject of thorough investigation and would face consequences if his involvement of any sort is found.

According to the SP, parents of the students were notified, and a support desk was established at both the hospital and the school to assist them in making it home safely.

One other issue, as reported by HT, has come to light: although the school is affiliated with the 10th standard, the administration was admitting students and holding classes up until the 12th standard. He said that the officials in the education department have been asked to provide a report on this matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: 40 Students Injured After School's Balcony Collapses During Morning Assembly In UP's...

Video: 40 Students Injured After School's Balcony Collapses During Morning Assembly In UP's...

Delhi University Releases List of 6100 Vacant Seats for Second Round of UG Admissions; 91.98% Seats...

Delhi University Releases List of 6100 Vacant Seats for Second Round of UG Admissions; 91.98% Seats...

RPSC Assistant Professor 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Exam Pattern Here

RPSC Assistant Professor 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Exam Pattern Here

UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Details Here

UPSC CDS II, NDA NA II 2024 Admit Card Released; Check Details Here

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2024 Out: Official Website Link To Here

Maharashtra Board Supplementary Result 2024 Out: Official Website Link To Here