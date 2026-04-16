'Very Happy to See You Ji': Young Girl's Gayatri Mantra Impresses Narendra Modi In Viral Video

Nagercoil: A heartfelt video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a young girl named Girija has gone viral on social media.

The viral video is from the Prime Minister's recent visit to Nagercoil, where he met Mr. Gomatham Veeraraghavan Grija after nearly three decades. During his visit, he expressed his enthusiasm for the work being done to promote education, service, and Indian culture, as well as interacting with young students and learning about their diverse experiences.

Cultural Recitation by Young Girl

The viral video also features a young girl, who is seen confidently reciting traditional Hindu prayers in front of the Prime Minister. She begins with the Saraswati Vandana, a devotional prayer dedicated to the goddess of followed by the Gayatri Mantra, one of the most revered Vedic chants.

The girl also interacts with PM Modi by saying, " Very Happy To See You Ji".

Her clear pronunciation and confidence left a strong impression, making the moment both emotional and inspiring for viewers.

Yesterday in Nagercoil, I met Gomatam Veeraraghavan Girija Ji and that too after over 3 decades. It was a delight to know more about her work in education, service and furthering Indian culture. I also met young students, who shared their diverse experiences. pic.twitter.com/tHyIjX3jSi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2026

PM Modi’s Reaction

Throughout the interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen listening attentively with a warm smile. He encourages the young girl with appreciative remarks like “Very good!” and “Wah!” as she completes her recitations, reflecting a genuine and supportive engagement.

As the video continues to go viral, social media users are calling it “pure,” “adorable,” and “deeply meaningful,” with many praising the young girl’s confidence and the emphasis on cultural learning.