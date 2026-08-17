VCI Counselling 2026 For B.V.Sc. & A.H.: Round 1 Registration Begins Tomorrow At vci.admissions.nic.in; Check Complete Schedule Here

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VCI Counselling 2026 For B.V.Sc. & A.H.: The Veterinary Council of India (VCI) has announced the counselling schedule for admission to the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) degree course for the academic year 2026-27. Round 1 begins tomorrow August 18, 2026 at 11 AM.

The counselling will be conducted for admission under the 15% VCI All India Quota seats in recognised veterinary colleges. Candidates who are eligible for the counselling can check the complete schedule on the official VCI counselling portal at vci.admissions.nic.in.

The counselling will be conducted in three stages - Round 1, Round 2 and a Stray Round. The Stray Round will be held only for seats that remain vacant after Round 2.

Direct link to check the schedule

Direct link to read the information bulletin

VCI Counselling 2026: Important dates

Round 1

Registration beings: August 18, 2026 at 11 AM

Registration closes: August 23, 2026 at 11:55 PM

Fee Payment: August 18 to August 23, 2026

Choice Filling & Seat locking: August 18 to August 23, 2026

Seat Allotment: August 24, 2026

Result/Allotment: August 25, 2026

Reporting: August 25 to August 31, 2026 up to 5 PM

Round 2

Registration starts: September 1, 2026 at 11 AM

Registration ends: September 2, 2026 at 11:55 PM

Fee payment: September 1 to September 2, 206

Choice filling & seat locking: September 1 to September 2, 2026

Seat allotment: September 3, 2026

Result/ Allotment: September 4, 2026

Reporting: September 4 to September 8, 2026 up to 5 PM

VCI Counselling 2026 For B.V.Sc. & A.H.: Stray round

Begins: September 9, 2026 at 11 AM

Ends: September 10, 2026 at 11:55 PM

Payment: September 9 to September 10, 2026

Choice filling & seat locking: September 9 to September 10, 2026

Seat allotment: September 11, 2026

Result/Allotment: September 12, 2026

Reporting: September 12 to September 15, 2026 till 5 PM

Note: All timings will follow the computer server timings. Choice locking will remain open from 4 PM to 11:55 PM on the last day of registration for the respective round.

VCI Counselling 2026 For B.V.Sc. & A.H.: Stray Round Fee

There will be no fresh registration fee for the Stray Round. However, candidates interested in participating in this round will have to pay the prescribed Stray Round fee.

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 50,000

SC/ST/PH: Rs 25,000

Candidates who were allotted a seat in Round 1 or Round 2, irrespective of whether they reported to the allotted college, will not be eligible to participate in Stray Round admission.

VCI Counselling 2026 For B.V.Sc. & A.H.: Steps to apply

The candidates can go ahead and register for the VCI counselling as per the following procedure:

Step 1: Go to the official VCI counselling portal at vci.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Register yourself with the relevant NEET UG details and contact details.

Step 3: Make the payment for the counselling fees.

Step 4: Enter the preferred veterinary colleges and courses in the choice filling process.

Step 5: Verify the entered choices.

Step 6: Lock the choices as per the deadline.

Step 7: Wait for the allotment of the seat.

Step 8: In case of allotment, go to the concerned college as per the reporting time.

It is important for the candidates to understand that the registration window will close for each round at 11:55 PM on the last date according to the server time. The complete terms and conditions of Stray Round will be made available in the VCI Counselling Information Bulletin.