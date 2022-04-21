Vaccine compulsory for ISC, ICSE board exams students, Varsha Gaikwad responds

Mumbai: With only four days left for the ISCE and ISC board exams, there is confusion among the students over a decision of the board.

The CISCE board has made it clear that students who have not yet received both doses of the vaccine will not be able to sit for the test.

However, State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has requested that these students should be allowed to sit for the exams and not be discriminated against.

The CISCE board issued some instructions on January 4. It said that both doses of the corona vaccine would be mandatory for the ISCE and ISC board exams starting April 25. Following the same rule, some schools have now stated that students who fail both exams will not be able to sit for the exam.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 05:31 PM IST