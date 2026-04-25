Uttarakhand UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 To Be OUT Today At 10 AM; Check UBSE Scores Online On ubse.uk.gov.in

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UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is all set to release the UK Board Result 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 today at 10:00 AM. Students by entering their login information on the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in , can view their results.

This year 2,15,252 students took the UK Board exams. There were 1,02,986 students in Class 12 and in Class 10, 1,12,266.

Direct link to check the result

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Exam Date and Time

Class 10 & 12 Theory Exam Dates: February 21, 2026 to March 20, 2026

Practical Exam Dates: January 16, 2026 to February 15, 2026

Exam Shift Timing: Single shift only

Exam Start Time: 10:00 AM

Exam End Time: 1:00 PM

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How to Check the Result

Step 1: Students are advised to visit the official websites, uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the website's link to the Class 10 and 12 UK Board results for 2026.

Step 3: Enter a valid roll number and then choose "Get Result."

Step 4: The screen will show the UK Board Class 12th or Class 10th results for 2026.

Step 5: Print the Uttarakhand Board results for 2026 for your records.

Direct link to check the result

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How To Check the Result via Digilocker

Students can check their result through Digilocker as well if incase, website is down.

Step 1: Use the DigiLocker app or go to the official website.

Step 2: To log in, provide your phone number, Aadhaar, and OTP.

Step 3: New users must register.

Step 4: Locate the "Issued Documents" section.

Step 5: Select the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

Step 6: Select the Class 10 (High School) or Class 12 (Intermediate) Results for 2026.

Step 7: Enter the required data, such as the roll number and exam year (2026).

Step 8: Choose "Get Document."

Step 9: The digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 10: Download or save it for later use.

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Re-evaluation

Following each board test, UBSE gathers answer papers from all locations and submits them for central assessment. Papers are evaluated under stringent guidelines by evaluators, who are mostly teachers from government-affiliated schools. The board certifies that the evaluation is finished and that the final processing of the results has begun.