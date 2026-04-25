Uttarakhand UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2026 OUT At ubse.uk.gov.in; Direct Link To Check Scores Here

UK Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The UK Board Results 2026 for Classes 10 and 12 were released today by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE). Students can access their results by logging into the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in. 2,15,252 pupils took the UK Board exams this year. Class 12 had 1,02,986 pupils, whereas Class 10 had 1,12,266.

Direct link to check the class 10th result

Direct link to check the class 12th result

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Website to check the result

ubse.uk.gov.in

ubse.co.in/result/

uaresults.nic.in 2026

results.digilocker.gov.in

12th-result.indiaresults.com

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Students can check their Uttarakhand Board of School Education Class 12 result on mobile phone without internet by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the messaging app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Enter the message in this format: UT12 Roll Number

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

Step 4: Your UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 will be sent to your phone through SMS.

Direct link to check the class 10th result

Direct link to check the class 12th result

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: How to Check the Result

Step 1: Students are advised to visit the official websites, ubse.uk.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the website's link to the Class 10 and 12 UK Board results for 2026.

Step 3: Enter a valid roll number and then choose "Get Result."

Step 4: The screen will show the UK Board Class 12th or Class 10th results for 2026.

Step 5: Print the Uttarakhand Board results for 2026 for your records.

Direct link to check the class 10th result

Direct link to check the class 12th result

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

To download the 2026 UBSE results on Digilocker, students must follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Type the security pin, mobile number, or Aadhar number.

Step 3: To find your UK board result for 2026, look up the HSC/SSC Mark Sheet.

Step 4: Choose the Uttarakhand SSC/HSC Examination now.

Step 5: Choose the year and enter your roll number or register number.

Step 6: The 2026 Uttarakhand Board results will show up on the screen.

Direct link to check the class 10th result

Direct link to check the class 12th result

UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Exam Date and Time

The UK Board Class 10 and 12 theory examinations were conducted from February 21, 2026, to March 20, 2026, while the practical exams were held between January 16, 2026, and February 15, 2026. All examinations were conducted in a single shift. The exams began at 10:00 AM and concluded at 1:00 PM each day.