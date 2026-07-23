Uttarakhand Technical University Cancels Two Exams After Question Paper Leak; Re-Exam To Be Held In August

Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand University of Technology (VMSB UTU), Dehradun, has cancelled the examinations of two subjects from the even semester 2025-26 after an inquiry found that questions from one of the papers had allegedly been shared with students before the examination.

The university has now decided to conduct fresh examinations for both subjects in the third week of August 2026. The detailed schedule and examination centre list will be released separately on the university's official website.

The decision follows a complaint concerning the examination of Machine Learning for Internet of Things (Subject Code: IOTT004). Following the complaint, the university constituted a high-level inquiry committee on the directions of the Vice Chancellor. The concerned institute, Shivalik College of Engineering, Dehradun, also conducted an internal inquiry.

According to the university's letter dated July 22, the reports and recommendations submitted by both inquiry committees found that the external paper setter for IOTT004, Ashish Kumar Gupta, Assistant Professor at Shivalik College of Engineering, Dehradun, had shared the same questions on the students' internal portal and WhatsApp before the examination.

The university described the incident as a serious breach of the confidentiality and integrity expected in the examination process.

Second subject also under scanner

During the detailed investigation into the matter, the university also found a strong possibility of a similar breach involving another question paper prepared by the same teacher.

The second subject is Electromagnetic Field Theory (Subject Code: ECT043).

Taking into account the findings of the inquiry committees and the need to protect the credibility of the examination system, the university has cancelled the examinations for both IOTT004 and ECT043 with immediate effect.

The cancellation applies to the examinations conducted as part of the even semester 2025-26 examinations.

Re-Examination to be held in third week of August

Students who appeared for the two affected examinations will now have to take the re-examination.

The university has announced that the fresh examinations for both subjects will be conducted in the third week of August 2026. The exact dates, along with the examination centre details, will be notified separately.

The university has directed the directors and principals of affiliated institutes to inform the affected students immediately and ensure that the notice is also uploaded on their respective institutional websites.

Paper setter banned from examination work for seven years

The university has also taken disciplinary action against the external question paper setter named in the inquiry.

Ashish Kumar Gupta has been barred from all examination-related work of the university for seven years, with immediate effect, for violating the confidentiality and integrity of the examination process.

The university has also issued a strong warning to Shivalik College of Engineering, Dehradun, over the incident. It said the institute needs to maintain proper monitoring and control mechanisms and ensure that its faculty members follow the required standards for maintaining the confidentiality of examination material.

University apologises to affected students

The university acknowledged that the cancellation and re-examination would cause inconvenience to students and faculty members.

In its communication, the university expressed regret over the mental and academic difficulties faced by those affected by the decision, while maintaining that the step was necessary to safeguard the credibility of the examination system.

The university said it remains committed to maintaining transparency and ensuring a fair examination process for students going forward.