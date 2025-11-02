Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Says 26,000 Govt Jobs Created In 4 Years, Target 36,000 By Next Year

Pushkar Singh Dhami |

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday claimed 26,000 government jobs were created in the state in the last four years, and the figure will reach at least 36,000 by next year.

Dhami shared the numbers at a press conference here held to mark the beginning of the silver jubilee celebrations of the establishment of Uttarakhand.

"A few exams have been conducted, the results of which are yet to be declared. Adding all this, 10,000-12,000 more recruitments will be made within the next year," he said.

Dhami said that since Uttarakhand will complete 25 years of its establishment on November 9, this is the right time to highlight the state's achievements.

He said Uttarakhand became the first state in the country to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and brought about strong land laws, anti-forced conversion laws, anti-riot laws, and anti-counterfeiting laws.

The state ensures 10 per cent reservation in government jobs for the kin of those who fought for statehood, and 30 per cent reservation for women, he said.

The chief minister said that since the 2023 Global Investors Summit, investments worth over Rs 1 lakh crore have been made in the state, and a venture fund of Rs 200 crore has been created for startups.

He said that since the state's formation, the size of the economy has grown 26-fold and per capita income has increased 17-fold.

In the financial year 2025-26, a budget of over Rs 1 lakh crore was presented for the first time in the state's history.

Dhami said that under the Antyodaya Yojana, 1.85 lakh families in the state are being provided three cooking gas cylinders annually, while 1.65 lakh women have become self-reliant through the Lakhpati Didi Yojana.

Kedarnath is taking on a "magnificent" form, and the goal is to complete all construction work there within a year, he said.

Dhami said that a master plan is underway in Badrinath with a budget of Rs 300 crore, while ropeway construction to Kedarnath and Hemkund is also about to begin.

Construction of 48 ancient temples and gurdwaras in Kumaon is apace, and work on the Delhi-Dehradun elevated road is also in its final stages, he said.

Once the road is built, the journey between the two cities will be reduced to 2-2.5 hours.

Dhami said that 70 per cent of the work on the Rishikesh-Karnprayag rail line is also complete.

