 Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Major MBBS Intern Honorarium Hike From ₹17,000 To ₹25,000 Per Month
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Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Major MBBS Intern Honorarium Hike From ₹17,000 To ₹25,000 Per Month

The Uttarakhand Cabinet approved raising the monthly honorarium for MBBS interns in government medical colleges from Rs 17,000 to Rs 25,000. It also cleared 243 posts across six departments for out-of-turn employment to medal-winning athletes under the Sports Policy-2021.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 12, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Major MBBS Intern Honorarium Hike From ₹17,000 To ₹25,000 Per Month
Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Major MBBS Intern Honorarium Hike From ₹17,000 To ₹25,000 Per Month | Image: Canva

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to increase the monthly honorarium for MBBS interns in government medical colleges to Rs 25,000 from Rs 17,000, officials said.

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Following a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, State Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari stated that the honorarium for MBBS interns, previously Rs 17,000 per month, has been raised to Rs 25,000.

Tiwari noted that five government medical colleges are operational in Uttarakhand, located in Srinagar, Haldwani, Dehradun, Haridwar, and Almora, where MBBS and postgraduate courses are conducted.

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He further explained that under the Sports Policy-2021, there is a provision to provide "out-of-turn" employment to athletes who win medals in international or national games for gazetted or non-gazetted posts within the state. To implement this, the cabinet approved a proposal to fill 243 posts across the Sports, Youth Welfare, Home, Transport, Education, and Forest departments.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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