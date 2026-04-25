Uttarakhand Board Result 2026: Website Down Or Slow? Try These Easy Alternative Methods To Check 10th, 12th Scores

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: The results of the Uttarakhand Board 2026 will soon be available. Even before the announcement, several students found the Uttarakhand Board result 2026 website to be slow. This typically occurs with significant board outcomes.Students are encountering errors when attempting to access their Uttarakhand 10th and Uttarakhand 12th results in 2026.Due to high traffic on ubse.uk.gov.in and ubse.co.in/result, the UK Board result 2026 website has slowed down.

Students in high school and intercollegiate programs who are attempting to examine their outcomes should not become alarmed in this circumstance. In addition to the ubse.uk.gov.in 2026 result website, UBSE releases the UBSE Uttarakhand board results 2026 10, 12 on several platforms. Candidates might look into alternative ways to view the 2026 UBSE 10th and 12th results.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Alternative way to check the result

Digilocker

SMS

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

To download the 2026 UBSE results on Digilocker, students must follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Type the security pin, mobile number, or Aadhar number.

Step 3: To find your UK board result for 2026, look up the HSC/SSC Mark Sheet.

Step 4: Choose the Uttarakhand SSC/HSC Examination now.

Step 5: Choose the year and enter your roll number or register number.

Step 6: The 2026 Uttarakhand Board results will show up on the screen.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Students can check their Uttarakhand Board of School Education Class 12 result on mobile phone without internet by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the messaging app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Enter the message in this format: UT12 Roll Number

Step 3: Send the message to 5676750.

Step 4: Your UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 will be sent to your phone through SMS.