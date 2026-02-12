 Uttar Pradesh's 2026-27 Budget Gives Education A Mega Boost Across Schools, Colleges, & Skills
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh's 2026-27 Budget Gives Education A Mega Boost Across Schools, Colleges, & Skills

Uttar Pradesh's 2026-27 Budget Gives Education A Mega Boost Across Schools, Colleges, & Skills

Uttar Pradesh’s 2026-27 Budget boosts education funding across all levels. Basic education gets Rs 77,622 cr, secondary Rs 22,167 cr, higher Rs 6,591 cr, technical Rs 2,365 cr, and vocational Rs 3,349 cr. New model schools, scholarships for girls, and apprenticeship schemes aim to enhance infrastructure, skills, and innovation.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh's 2026-27 Budget Gives Education A Mega Boost Across Schools, Colleges, & Skills | Representational Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government increased the allocation for basic, secondary, higher education, as well as technical education, vocational education, and skill development in the 2026-27 Budget presented in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, while presenting the proposed Budget, said the outlay for vocational education has been increased 88 per cent compared to 2025-26, with a provision of approximately Rs 3,349 crore.

Khanna said an outlay of about Rs 2,365 crore has been proposed for technical education, an increase of 72 per cent compared to 2025-26.

Read Also
US: City Of Seattle Reaches USD 29 Million Settlement With Family Of Jaahnavi Kandula, Indian...
article-image

He stated that a Budget of about Rs 6,591 crore has been proposed for higher education, 7 per cent higher than last year.

FPJ Shorts
Union Education Minister Unveils BS & MBA Programs In Artificial Intelligence At IIM Lucknow
Union Education Minister Unveils BS & MBA Programs In Artificial Intelligence At IIM Lucknow
From Secret Child To Public Figure: The Mysterious Daughter Of Kim Jong Un Who Is Emerging In North Korea’s Power Circle
From Secret Child To Public Figure: The Mysterious Daughter Of Kim Jong Un Who Is Emerging In North Korea’s Power Circle
Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster Encounter In India
Atletico Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Blockbuster Encounter In India
'Mai Sabke Sawalon Ka Jawab Dunga': Vada Pav Girl's Husband Yugam Gera Urges Media To Meet Him Amid Cheating Allegations
'Mai Sabke Sawalon Ka Jawab Dunga': Vada Pav Girl's Husband Yugam Gera Urges Media To Meet Him Amid Cheating Allegations

Meanwhile, a 15 per cent increase over last year has been allocated for secondary education, to Rs 22,167 crore. He further stated that a Budget of Rs 77,622 crore has been proposed for basic education.

Khanna stated that two Chief Minister Model Composite Schools will be established in each of the state's 75 districts, and one school in each district will be developed as a Chief Minister Abhyudaya School.

In an official statement, State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyaya stated that the 2026-27 Budget is a powerful roadmap to realise the resolve of a developed Uttar Pradesh by 2047.

Read Also
Indian Students Going Abroad For Higher Education Drop From 9.08 Lakh In 2023 To 6.26 Lakh In 2025
article-image

He stated that a budget provision of Rs 400 crore has been proposed for the Rani Lakshmi Bai Scooty Scheme to encourage meritorious girl students.

Additionally, Rs 40 crore has been allocated for the Chief Minister's Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, which will enable students to gain practical experience by connecting with industries.

State Minister of Higher Education, Rajni Tiwari, stated that this Budget is a historic step towards providing students with better educational resources, modern infrastructure, and opportunities for innovation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh's 2026-27 Budget Gives Education A Mega Boost Across Schools, Colleges, & Skills
Uttar Pradesh's 2026-27 Budget Gives Education A Mega Boost Across Schools, Colleges, & Skills
Union Education Minister Unveils BS & MBA Programs In Artificial Intelligence At IIM Lucknow
Union Education Minister Unveils BS & MBA Programs In Artificial Intelligence At IIM Lucknow
Indian Students Going Abroad For Higher Education Drop From 9.08 Lakh In 2023 To 6.26 Lakh In 2025
Indian Students Going Abroad For Higher Education Drop From 9.08 Lakh In 2023 To 6.26 Lakh In 2025
NCET 2026: Online Applications Opens At nta.ac.in; Direct Link And Important Dates Inside
NCET 2026: Online Applications Opens At nta.ac.in; Direct Link And Important Dates Inside
SLAT 2026: SLS Pune First Merit List Out At slat-test.org; Check Important Dates And Selection...
SLAT 2026: SLS Pune First Merit List Out At slat-test.org; Check Important Dates And Selection...