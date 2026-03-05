Uttar Pradesh: MBBS Student Killed In Collision With Speeding Fortuner In Gorakhpur; Driver Held | Representational Image

Gorakhpur: A speeding Fortuner car hit a group of bikers in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, killing a 22-year-old student and leaving three others injured, police said on Thursday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred at 9 pm on Wednesday night at the Mohaddipur Overbridge in the Shahpur police station area of Gorakhpur.

The accident was so severe that Akash Pandey, a third-year MBBS student at Baba Radhav Das Medical College, died on the spot. Two others were seriously injured, while another suffered minor injuries, police said.

The police have arrested the driver, Golden Sahni, and seized the vehicle, SP City Gorakhpur Abhinav Tyagi said.

"A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered in this incident, and strict action will be taken," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

