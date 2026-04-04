Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad Warns Students Against Fake Calls Promising Marks Increase Ahead Of UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026

UP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: With the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results expected later this month, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has issued a public notice cautioning students and parents against fraudulent calls promising to increase marks in exchange for money.

The board, in its advisory released by Secretary Bhagwati Singh on April 3, said that such scams tend to surface every year around the time. The UP Board results for 2026 are expected to be announced in the last week of April despite the ongoing process of evaluation and processing of results.

Board alerts about increase in Cyber scam activities

As per UPMSP, cyber criminals might attempt to reach out to students directly and offer them the facility of modifying their marks or giving them premature information about the results.

“They may claim to have access to the main database and offer to increase marks for a fee,” the notice stated, calling such claims completely false.

The board also confirmed that, with the help of Uttar Pradesh Police and IT teams, several such fraud attempts have been identified. It is reported that strict measures will be taken against those involved in such activities through the provisions mentioned in IT Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Be alert students

According to the statement issued by the UPMSP, it makes clear that UPMSP doesn’t communicate individually about marks or results of any candidate.

It has also been advised that students should not give out any personal information like roll numbers, banking details, etc., to any unknown caller. In case any of this happens, then it is advised that the students should keep a recording of the conversation and inform their DIOS or even register their complaint at the cyber helpline number 1930.

The examinations of the UP Board for the year 2026 were held from February 18 to March 12. The process of evaluation has almost come to an end, and the results are awaited by lakhs of students.