Uttar Pradesh: Home Guard Seen Massaging Colleague’s Feet In Viral Video; Kanpur Police Say Both Are Home Guards, Probe Underway

Uttar Pradesh: Home Guard Seen Massaging Colleague’s Feet In Viral Video | X @Abhimanyu1305

Kanpur: A video purportedly from the residence of the Ghatampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Kanpur has gone viral on social media. The clip allegedly shows a Home Guard massaging the feet of a man.

Social media posts have claimed that the man seen receiving the foot massage is Manoj Kumar, who is reportedly posted as the SDM's driver, while the other person has been identified as Rajat. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with users questioning the conduct of the personnel and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो का संज्ञान लिया गया है। वीडियो में प्रदर्शित दोनों व्यक्ति होमगार्ड हैं। प्रकरण की जांच जिला कमाण्डेंट होमगार्ड, कानपुर नगर द्वारा की जा रही है। जांचोपरान्त तथ्यों के आधार पर नियमानुसार आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) August 16, 2026

Taking cognisance of the viral video shared by X user @Abhimanyu1305, Police Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar said that both individuals seen in the video are Home Guards. The police clarified that the matter is being investigated by the District Commandant, Home Guard, Kanpur Nagar.

सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियो का संज्ञान लिया गया है। वीडियो में प्रदर्शित दोनों व्यक्ति होमगार्ड हैं। प्रकरण की जांच जिला कमाण्डेंट होमगार्ड, कानपुर नगर द्वारा की जा रही है। जांचोपरान्त तथ्यों के आधार पर नियमानुसार आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) August 16, 2026

“Cognisance has been taken of the video going viral on social media. Both individuals featured in the video are Home Guards. The matter is being investigated by the District Commandant, Home Guard, Kanpur Nagar. Necessary action will be taken as per rules based on the facts established after the investigation,” the police said.

What Netizens Said

The video has also triggered strong reactions on social media, with several users questioning the alleged misuse of official influence and the conduct of uniformed personnel.

One user described the incident as an example of how people in positions of authority allegedly exercise influence over others, writing that despite India gaining independence, “somewhere it's the slavery of officials, somewhere of leaders,.”

हमारा देश आजाद तो हो गया, लेकिन आज भी "गुलामी के जंजीरों में जकड़ा हुआ है "



:- कहीं अधिकारियों की गुलामी , कहीं नेताओं की गुलामी ,तो कहीं ऊंची जाति की ।



हमारा देश आज भी गुलाम हैं हम स्वतंत्र होकर भी परतंत्रता में जी रहे हैं।



आजादी के 80 साल बाद भी कोई न कोई , कीसी न किसी… pic.twitter.com/lZ8Poe3Y3r — premprakash (@pp73030711) August 16, 2026

The user further alleged that the incident, which they claimed took place around Independence Day. The user also criticised the alleged disrespect towards the uniform and civilians.

However, these are claims and opinions expressed by social media users and have not been independently verified. The Kanpur Police has said that both individuals seen in the video are Home Guards and that the matter is under investigation. Any further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.