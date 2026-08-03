Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad Schools, Colleges, Madrasas To Remain Closed From August 4 To 12 Amid Kanwar Yatra

Schools, colleges, universities and madrasas across Ghaziabad will remain closed from August 4 to August 12 in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and the expected movement of a large number of pilgrims in the district.

The order was issued by the District School Inspector, Ghaziabad, on August 3, 2026, following directions from the District Magistrate. The administration has cited the safety of students and the movement of Kanwariyas on various routes as the reason for the extended closure.

Schools from Nursery to Class 12 closed

According to the official order, all schools in Ghaziabad, from Nursery to Class 12, will remain closed during the period. The directive applies to institutions run by the Basic Education Council, Secondary Education Council, CBSE, ICSE and other recognised boards.

The closure will also cover schools operating under the Madrasa Board. Institutions have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the order.

The decision comes as the month of Shravan, which began on July 30, progresses towards Shravan Shivratri, which will be observed on August 11 this year. With devotees and Kanwariyas travelling through different routes in Ghaziabad, authorities have made arrangements to manage the expected increase in movement.

Colleges, Universities also covered

The closure is not limited to schools. All colleges, universities and technical institutions operating in Ghaziabad will also remain shut from August 4 to August 12.

The order covers government and private universities as well as private technical institutions in the district. However, there is an exception for examinations that have already been scheduled. Institutions can conduct such examinations if the examination schedule for the concerned course or subject was announced before the closure order.

The District School Inspector has instructed all educational institutions to follow the order strictly.

Meerut, Muzaffarnagar also announce school closures

Ghaziabad is among the districts in western Uttar Pradesh where educational institutions have been closed to facilitate the Kanwar Yatra. Schools and colleges in neighbouring Meerut and Muzaffarnagar have also been ordered to remain closed amid the annual pilgrimage.

The Kanwar Yatra sees a large number of devotees travelling through western Uttar Pradesh to collect holy water from the Ganga. With the movement expected to intensify ahead of Shravan Shivratri on August 11, district administrations have been taking measures to reduce traffic and ensure the safety of pilgrims as well as local residents and students.