Uttar Pradesh: Directorate Of Basic Education And Plan India Launch Cyber Safety Poster Campaign Schools

Directorate Of Basic Education And Plan India Launch Cyber Safety Poster Campaign Schools | Representational Image

The Directorate of Basic Education, in collaboration with Plan India, has launched a Cyber Safety Poster Campaign in schools across Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aims to raise awareness about online safety among school children and equip them with the essential knowledge to navigate the digital world securely.

The posters of this campaign that would cover all 748 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) residential schools in Uttar Pradesh, were inaugurated at a meeting chaired by director general, basic education, Vijay Kiran Anand on Tuesday.

Technical lead, Plan India, Sudhir Kumar Rai, said: “Our research showed that in states close to borders, like U.P., West Bengal, Bihar, children have fallen prey to cyber frauds and predators. Post pandemic, this trend has become magnified and this has been pointed out in our surveys with children as well as by district child protection units (DCPUs).”

“In this backdrop, we consulted U.P’s basic education department and organised this campaign as part of which we have handed over nearly 4000 posters across all KGBV schools in U.P.

We have shared the digital version with the district education authorities as well,” he said.

The Directorate of Basic Education and Plan India envision a future where children are well-informed digital citizens, confidently navigating the online realm while being mindful of their safety. The Cyber Safety Poster Campaign is a significant step towards achieving this goal, promoting responsible digital behaviour and ensuring a safer online experience for the young minds of Uttar Pradesh.