Uttar Pradesh: Class 8 student dies by suicide at school hostel; probe initiated

"An unbiased probe will be conducted. Currently, the police are collecting all evidence including CCTV footage," said the Joint Director (Education). | Representative Image

Basti: A class-8 student allegedly died by suicide in the hostel room of a Government Residential School in Uttar Pradesh's Basti, the police said on Monday.

Read Also Navi Mumbai boy dies by suicide in hostel room at IIT Madras

Officials said that the boy was found hanging inside his hostel room on Saturday. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared that he was 'brought dead'. Following this, the police were informed and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, told the officials.

According to PK Tripathi, Joint Director (Education), the boy went home on December 23, 2022 and was supposed to return on January 10, 2023. But he returned on February 13, 2023.

"An unbiased probe will be conducted. Currently, the police are collecting all evidence including CCTV footage," added PK Tripathi.

Further investigation is underway.