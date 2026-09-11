Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya's Sonam Yadav Becomes SDM After Success In UPPCS-2024 With Abhyudaya Yojana Support

Ayodhya's Sonam Yadav Becomes SDM After Success In UPPCS-2024 With Abhyudaya Yojana Support | X

Lucknow, September 11: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's assurance that financial constraints will no longer stand in the way of youth fulfilling their dreams has gained further strength through the success of youths like Ayodhya’s Sonam Yadav. Having benefited from the Yogi government’s Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana and been selected for the post of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in UPPCS-2024, Sonam Yadav has today become a source of inspiration for thousands of youths across the state, particularly daughters from rural areas.

She is currently undergoing administrative training at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Academy of Administration and Management, Lucknow.

Sonam Yadav, a resident of Harika Pandey Ka Purwa, Garaura village in Mawai block of Ayodhya district, achieved success in UPPCS-2024 with the benefit of guidance under Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana. After her selection, a new chapter of responsibilities has now begun in her life. Sonam explains that during the training, she is being given practical training in various aspects related to administrative procedures, law and order, revenue administration, effective implementation of public welfare schemes, and communication with the general public.

According to her, this training is preparing her to become a sensitive, responsible and people-centric administrative officer.

Sonam says that Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana played an important role in her success. Through the scheme, she received quality guidance, study material and an opportunity to learn from subject experts. She explains that success in competitive examinations requires not only hard work but also the right direction and guidance. The regular guidance, study environment and support from experts received under Abhyudaya Yojana gave a new direction to her preparation and strengthened her confidence.

Today, Sonam Yadav gives the message to youths and girl students that there is no shortcut to success. She advises students to move forward with a clear strategy, regular study, continuous practice, and self-confidence. Her message for daughters from rural areas and students with limited financial resources is that they should not allow their circumstances to become a limit to their dreams. She believes that any goal can be achieved through hard work, discipline and strong determination.

Sonam considers the schemes being run by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for youth and girl students to be an important initiative towards equality of opportunities and youth empowerment. She says that schemes related to education, preparation for competitive examinations, skill development and women’s empowerment are providing talented youths with opportunities to move forward.

As a prospective administrative officer, her priority will be to ensure transparent, sensitive, and people-centric administration so the benefits of government schemes effectively reach the last person in society.

Sonam Yadav’s success is not merely a personal achievement, but an inspiration for thousands of youths who have the courage to dream big despite limited resources. Today, she has become a symbol of hope, self-confidence, and positive change for the new generation.