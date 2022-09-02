Uttar Pradesh: 2 kids detained for carrying pistols to school

Representative Pic

Prayagraj: Two school children were detained in Prayagraj, formerly Allahabad, for carrying country-made pistols to school in order to threaten teachers and display their supremacy to other kids.

They have been sent to a juvenile home while an arms supplier has been jailed.

Prayagraj SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said: "We have decided to sensitize parents, guardians, and schools to check such instances. The first case was reported in Alopibagh locality on August 29 when, during checking of mobile phones, school authorities found a class 8 student carrying a country-made pistol and a live cartridge in the schoolbag."

In a similar case from the state, school authorities of a Soraon-based inter- college recovered a country-made pistol from a class 10 student.

This comes days after the Prayagraj police busted gangs of school kids involved in a series of bomb blasts outside several schools and arrested 35 students in connection.